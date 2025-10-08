36-year-old DNA evidence identifies Georgia man as 2017 rape suspect

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 66-year-old Georgia man was arrested in connection with a 2017 sexual assault case, utilizing advanced forensic testing to link him to the crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Lee Carter, 66, of Macon, was identified as a suspect after DNA evidence from the 2017 case matched a previous rape conviction from 1989. He was taken into custody on Monday.

“We are dedicated to uncovering the truth, delivering justice, and providing closure to victims and their families, all while upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” stated the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit.

On September 16, 2017, deputies responded to the scene of the crime and gathered evidence, which was later submitted to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab. The breakthrough in the case came after further findings from the submitted evidence, the BCSO said.

Carter has been charged with rape. He was denied bond on Tuesday. He was initially taken to the Investigations Headquarters before being taken to the Bibb County Jail.

