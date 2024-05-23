3 teen murder suspects connected to 15-year-old shot, killed at south GA park in police custody

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Three teenagers who are connected to a shooting that occurred at a south Georgia park are now in custody.

On Tuesday, Valdosta police were searching for three teens Jamar Rashad Wimbush, 17, Tyrell Bolden, 17, and Lutravis Hester, 16, all of Valdosta.

On May 18, at 11:48 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot at Scott Park on Old Statenville Road. A citizen called 911 to report the shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy lying alone in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives received information that the trio were possibly in an apartment in the 800 block of West Mary Street.

Authorities found Bolden and Hester inside the apartment. They were arrested.

Around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Valdosta police said Wimbush had turned himself in at the Lowndes County Jail.

The trio is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim’s identity was not released.

This investigation is still ongoing and further charges may be pending.

