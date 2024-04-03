3 arrested after 2 killed, 5 injured in drive-by shooting Easter morning, GBI says

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are facing felony murder and gang-related charges after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested them in connection with a deadly shooting in Dublin last month.

Two women died just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, when a car stopped in the 500 block of West Avenue and fired shots into a crowd, striking seven people.

Two of the victims who were shot, Miyori Ellington, 23, of Dublin, and Sacred Brown, 24, of Dublin, died at the scene.

Five other shooting victims were treated at the hospital.

Only one of the victims remains in the hospital and is stable.

Kyndall Xavier Ashante Brazeal, 22, of Rentz, Ga. was arrested and charged on Monday, April 1, with two counts of party to a crime of felony murder, seven counts of party to the crime of aggravated assault, and street gang terrorism and prevention.

Jaswain Martwain Bell, 23, of Dublin, Ga., was arrested and charged on Tuesday, April 2, with two counts of felony murder, seven counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, seven counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and street gang terrorism and prevention.

Quintez Dewayne Mercer, 27, of East Dublin, Ga., was arrested and charged on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with two counts of Felony Murder, seven counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, seven counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and street gang terrorism and prevention.

All three men were booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

