3 airlifted after bonfire leaves several injured in north Georgia

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — Several people were injured, including three who were airlifted to burn centers after a large bonfire at a party, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Whitfield County deputies and other emergency responders were called to the area of Otis Way and Lake Kathy Road in Dalton on Feb. 28 after reports of a large party involving a bonfire.

Callers told dispatchers that multiple people had suffered serious burns from the fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said two people were airlifted to the Atlanta burn unit for treatment. A third person was airlifted to Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The sheriff’s office said it has also received information that others may have suffered smaller, superficial burns. The WCSO says it is following up on those leads.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group