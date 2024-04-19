20-year-old man arrested for Bibb County murder after victim found dead in SUV, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested for murder after the victim was found dead in Bibb County last week.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Gang Unit arrested Jordan Lavoris Dean, 20, of Macon for the murder of Nathaniel Leshawn Fuller, 42.

On Wednesday, April 10, at approximately 5:29 a.m., deputies were called to the 2000 block of Winston Drive to reports of a shooting.

Deputies found Fuller dead inside a Chevrolet Blazer in the backyard of the home.

No one else was harmed in the shooting.

Dean was arrested at a home on Felton Avenue and booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

He is charged with tampering with evidence and murder.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

