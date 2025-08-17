2 people safe after disappearing while tubing on Chattahoochee River

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Crews searched for two people on Saturday after they disappeared while tubing on the Chattahoochee River in White County.

Shortly after 7 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the missing tubers on the river between Highway 115 East and Duncan Bridge Road.

The caller said they had been waiting for the people to arrive for about 45 minutes before calling 911.

At 7:12 p.m., the personal belongings of the missing people were found along the river.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and Habersham Emergency Services were notified, and they assisted with the search on the Habersham side of the river.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was also notified, and Georgia State Patrol Aviation assisted with the search from the air.

Baldwin police and firefighters with White County also joined the search.

At 9:14 p.m., family members of one of the missing people got word that both people had returned home in Cleveland.

The Cleveland police department confirmed that information.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group