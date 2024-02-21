2 new North American right whale calves spotted off Georgia coast

GEORGIA — Two whale moms were spotted with their new calves off the coasts of Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas for the first time last week.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the addition of the two calves brings the total of North Atlantic right whale calves that have been spotted in this region to 19.

DNR said a calf that was severely injured when it was struck by a boat earlier this winter was still alive as of last week, but scientists are concerned for its long-term health.

Last week a 1-year-old female whale was found dead off Savannah.

According to DNR, a necropsy found evidence of injuries consistent with being struck by a boat.

DNR reminds boaters to slow down when these endangered whales are active off the Georgia coast between November and April.

Boaters can report whale sightings at 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343) or through the Coast Guard on marine VHF channel 16.

