2 former Georgia deputies indicted for using excessive force with inmate, officials say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two former Bibb County deputies were indicted on charges of violation of oath by a public official, aggravated assault, and battery after investigators say they used excessive and unnecessary force while attempting to restrain an inmate.

Quency Barnes and Frederick Ogletree turned themselves in at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center in June.

It was reported that Barnes and Ogletree were involved in a physical altercation with a female inmate on May 30, 2023, at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center after she refused to comply with their instructions.

The inmate is still in custody.

Barnes and Ogletree both resigned from the department.

Barnes was employed with the sheriff’s office since Nov. 2017 and Ogletree was employed with the sheriff’s office since Aug. 2005.

Both deputies were assigned to the Corrections Division when the incident happened.

They have been released on bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

