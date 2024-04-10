2 arrested after shooting victim critically injured during armed robbery in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Two men have been arrested after an armed robbery ended in a shooting that critically injured a man in Bibb County.

On Monday, April 8, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business located at 1090-A Eisenhower Parkway in Macon and found a 57-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies say a man held the business’ automatic locked door open while another armed masked man shot the victim and took cash from the business.

Both men then ran away on foot.

Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s Gang Unit identified Travis Arnes Warren, 46, of Macon as a person of interest in the shooting.

Warren was captured by the Gang Unit on Tuesday, April 9, just before 3 p.m. and booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

The armed suspect was identified as Andre Willis III, 31, of Macon.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, Willis III was captured on Eisenhower Parkway and booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Both men were charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Both may face additional charges and are both being held without bond, police said.

The victim was listed in critical condition and was stable.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

