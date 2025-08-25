18-year-old suspected gang member indicted in deadly homecoming shooting at Albany State University

ALBANY, Ga. — A suspected gang member has been indicted for his alleged involvement in two 2024 shootings, according to the attorney general’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of Jeremy Marshall, 18, for his alleged involvement in two shootings at Albany State University during Homecoming festivities on October 19, 2024.

The shootings, which occurred five minutes apart on the ASU campus, are believed to be linked to a rivalry between the Blockos gang, of which Marshall is allegedly a member, and the Purps gang, officials said.

The first shooting injured several people, including three females aged 16, 17, and 20, while the second shooting resulted in the death of De’Marion Tashawn Daniels, 19, of Newnan, and injured a 13-year-old girl.

“This should have been a weekend of celebration for the Albany State community,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Instead, one teenager lost his life, several others were injured, and hundreds of innocent people were put in harm’s way.”

GBI Director Chris Hosey stated, “The violence that occurred during this homecoming event was senseless and tragic.”

RELATED STORIES:

The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the ASU Police Department, and the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit. The unit, established in 2022, has secured convictions for nearly 20 gang members in Dougherty County, including members of the Purps gang.

Marshall faces multiple charges, including one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, and 12 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He is also charged with five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of criminal damage to property in the first degree.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group