16-year-old boy arrested for murder of 14-year-old in rural GA

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old Georgia boy.

Earlier this week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that Israel Lee Williams, 16, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Jmai Palmer, 14.

On Friday, May 10, Pembroke police officers responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Miller Homes off Dubois Street.

When officers arrived, they found Palmer had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pembroke police requested that GBI handle the investigation.

Williams was taken into custody on Sunday, May 12, and booked into the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center.

Palmer’s family started a GoFundMe campaign to collect funds to help with his funeral expenses.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.

Once the GBI investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Atlantic District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.

