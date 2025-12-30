14-year-old Georgia boy killed in hit-and-run

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department has arrested two men linked to a hit-and-run incident that took the life of a 14-year-old boy on Sunday.

Castro Miguel Reyes, 32, and Olvin Antonio Ramos, 29, were arrested Monday afternoon and charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction.

The pair was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.

Chatham County police say the incident occurred around 7 p.m. when the victim, riding an electric bike, was hit in the area of Glade and Ferguson.

The 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

According to police, the suspects drove away after the teen was hit.

Detectives recovered the vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run and are processing it for evidence.

The child’s identity was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

