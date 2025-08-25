13-year-old GA boy shot after group of teens were ‘playing with guns’

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 13-year-old boy was shot after teenagers were ‘playing with guns,’ police said.

The incident happend Saturday at a home in the 1300 block of Willow Way, where Valdosta officers responded to a call about the shooting at 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 13-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim claimed he did not know who shot him.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and later released from the hospital.

“We are extremely lucky that this child’s injury was not more severe,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Two other children, aged 16 and 14, were present at the home but initially denied any knowledge of the shooting or the location of guns, according to authorities.

Valdosta detectives conducted an investigation and determined that the teens were ‘playing with guns’ in the garage when one accidentally discharged, hitting the victim.

Detectives said they found two guns at the home, one of which was reported stolen through the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

The 16-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested and charged with reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, and possession of a handgun under the age of 18. The 16-year-old also faced a charge of theft by receiving stolen property-firearm.

Then, instead of helping their friend out after injuring him, these juveniles felt it was more important to hide their guns instead. When all three juveniles appeared to have amnesia about what occurred, not only did it waste time, but it also tied up our resources from other calls for service,” said Manahan.

The Department of Juvenile Justice authorized the detention of the teens at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

The Valdosta Police Department urges anyone with further information on this case to contact their Bureau of Investigative Services or the crime tip line.

