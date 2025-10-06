12 arrested in Georgia child sex exploitation sting

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-agency child exploitation operation resulted in several arrests.

The operation, named ‘Operation Not Here,’ targeted individuals trying to commit sex acts with minors by establishing an online presence on various internet platforms.

The operation, which was conducted on Thursday and Friday, included the Peach County Sheriff’s Office and the Byron Police Department with the assistance of Covenant Rescue Group.

The following suspects were arrested and each charged with obscene internet contact with a child and use of a computer Service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child to commit an illegal act.

Dennis Jacques, 65, of Lizella, Ga.

Antwan Devereux, 32, of Macon, Ga.

Avery Simmons, 32, of Rincon, Ga.

Shedrick Smith, 33, of Warner Robins, Ga.

Mikel Williams, 44, of Warner Robins, Ga.

Timothy Newman, 49, of Milledgeville, Ga.

Yohannas Hollis, 29, of Perry, Ga.

Joshua Ball, 36, of Dry Branch, Ga.

Eddie Torres, 24, of Spartanburg, SC

Derrick Cooper, 33, of Macon, Ga.

Malik Boykins, 29, of Perry, Ga.

Amarion Vance, 19, of Warner Robins, Ga.

Newnan also had outstanding felony warrants from Indiana, authorities said.

More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

