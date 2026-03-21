10-year-old boy shot in north Georgia

ROME, Ga. — Police in Rome said a child was hurt in a shooting late Thursday night.

Rome PD said a 10-year-boy was shot in the left shoulder and is expected to be OK. Three other children ages 8 to 14 were also at the home when the shooting happened.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The call came in at about 11:34 p.m. Thursday from the 400 block of Superba Avenue NE.

At about the same time, Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force officers were executing a search warrant near that address and reported to dispatch that they had heard about 30 shots.

Police arrived to find the boy laying on the ground at the home with an obvious gunshot wound to the shoulder. Officers gave the boy medical help until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital for treatment.

Officers said they found multiple shell casings in the roadway nearby. On the front side of the residence near the left corner, officers saw several bullet holes in the wall “and one in the window to the left of the door,” the report said.

The boy had been sleeping on the floor in the bedroom at the left front corner of the home when the shooting happened.

Surveillance video at a nearby gas station caught a red SUV and a silver four-door sedan, both of unknown make and model, leaving the area at around the time of the shooting, police said.

A driver of a red SUV was stopped and questioned in connection to the shooting, but officers determined the person was not involved in the crime.

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