Georgia in top 20 in the US for most overweight residents, report says

More than 70% of adults in America are overweight, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the problem is bigger in some states than others.
WalletHub, a personal finance site, recently released its annual list of the "Fattest States in America." To determine the results, its experts pulled data from the U.S. Census Bureau, CDC and the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Analysts then compared the 50 states and Washington D.C. across 29 key metrics, including number of overweight adults, consumption of sugar and projection of preventable diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease. Those metrics were categorized into three major sections: obesity and overweight prevalence; health consequences; and food and fitness.
Mississippi and West Virginia placed first and second, respectively, but Georgia wasn't too far behind at No. 19. The ranking is slightly better than last year when it was No. 17.
Here's a snapshot of the findings for The Peach State:
- Overall rank: No. 19
- Obesity and overweight prevalence: 15
- Health consequences: 36
- Food and fitness: 7
Overall, the southern states were some of the most overweight. Tennessee was No. 4, Alabama was No. 5, Louisiana was No. 7 and Arkansas was No. 8.
Want to know how other locations fared? Take a look at the map of findings below.
This story originally appeared in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
