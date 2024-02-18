Georgia deputies search site of raid again, find large brick of fentanyl they missed the first time

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office went back to the scene of a raid and found a much larger amount of fentanyl than they had originally discovered.

Deputies with Towns County working with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office raided the home of Gregory Thomas Breitenbach on Feb. 7.

Breitenbach was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute after 2.7 grams of the drug was found.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators and K-9 units were not satisfied with the results of the raid and continued their investigation by interviewing Breitenbach.

They determined that he saw deputies entering his driveway and threw drugs out of his back window.

Investigators returned to his home to search the area again and found heroin, Xanax, and a large 33-gram brick of pure fentanyl.

A dose of only 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The sheriff’s office said a 33-gram brick of fentanyl is enough to kill the entire population of Towns County.

In addition to the previous charges Breitenbach was facing, he has now been charged with felony trafficking of fentanyl and heroin, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, and felony possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office said this was the largest amount of fentanyl ever seized in Towns County.

