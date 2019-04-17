GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Muscogee County

GBI News Release:
On Monday, April 15, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Chattahoochee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.
Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, April 15, 2019, at approximately 2:59 a.m., officers of the Phenix City (Alabama) Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The driver, identified as Johnny Marshall Slocum, 46, initially stopped the vehicle, and when approached by Phenix City Police, Slocum drove away from the traffic stop. Phenix City Police officers along with Russell County (Alabama) deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit on Slocum and the Chevrolet Silverado.
The pursuit traveled from Alabama into Columbus, Muscogee County, Georgia, on Victory Drive/Highway 520. Phenix City Police officers disengaged from the pursuit and two (2) Russell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies continued to pursue Slocum. Slocum traveled east on Highway 520 through Columbus, into Fort Benning, and into Chattahoochee County, Georgia. After entering into Chattahoochee County, Slocum exited Highway 520 at 8th Division Road, and then turned back onto Highway 520 traveling west bound. At this time, a Chattahoochee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy joined in the pursuit, taking over as lead vehicle.
Slocum then attempted to exit Highway 520 at the Sand Hill exit. After exiting on to the exit ramp, Slocum traveled west on the exit ramp before striking a barricade across the exit ramp. The vehicle sustained front end damage after striking the barricade. Slocum then backed the vehicle up, towards deputies, at which time the Chattahoochee County Deputy and a Russell County Deputy fired at Slocum, striking Slocum once and the Silverado multiple times.
After the shooting incident, Slocum was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. The deputies were not injured during this shooting incident.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Chattahoochee County District Attorney’s Office for review.
