Former Georgia school employee arrested, charged with child molestation

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — A former Georgia school employee has been arrested after a child abuse investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI arrested 42-year-old Christopher Daniel Lovell after the Union County Sheriff’s Office asked them to assist in an investigation. Lovell was an employee in the Union County School System.

Lovell was charged with aggravated child molestation and sodomy.

The specifics of these charges are unclear. Lovell was charged on preliminary info, according to the GBI.

Lovell remains in Union County Detention Center.

Additional charges against Lovell are expected, according to the GBI.

The Union County School System has been cooperative with the investigation, according to the GBI.

Lovell’s former position at the school is unclear.

