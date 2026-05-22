Ex-Georgia detention officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A former detention officer is facing multiple charges after investigators say he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a female inmate inside the county jail.

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According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after officials received a PREA complaint alleging misconduct between a detention officer and a 35-year-old inmate at the Carroll County Jail.

PREA, or the Prison Rape Elimination Act, establishes standards aimed at preventing sexual abuse and misconduct inside correctional facilities.

Sheriff’s officials said an internal and criminal investigation was immediately launched after the complaint was received, and the employee was quickly relieved of his duties.

As the investigation progressed, authorities determined the former detention officer, 29-year-old Oscar Alvarado Cruz, allegedly violated both the sheriff’s office policy and Georgia law.

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Investigators later obtained warrants for Cruz, who was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery, improper sexual contact by an employee or agent, and violation of oath by a public officer.

According to investigators, Cruz is accused of using his position and authority inside the jail to engage in unlawful sexual contact with the inmate while acting in his official capacity.

Authorities said the violation of oath charge stems from allegations that Cruz willfully violated the public trust and duties tied to his role as a detention officer.

Cruz was denied bond and remains in custody.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

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