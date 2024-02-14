Dog bitten by rabid raccoon in Gwinnett County, officials say

LAWRENCEVILLE. Ga. — A dog in Gwinnett County was bitten by a raccoon with rabies, according to Gwinnett County health officials.

On Feb. 8, a rabid raccoon bit a dog near the 1900 block of Stone Forest Drive in Lawrenceville.

That same raccoon later tested positive for rabies.

The shelter encouraged pet owners to ensure their pets have the current rabies vaccination.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials also said if your child has been bitten or scratched by a stray animal, that preventive rabies treatment is necessary.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that rabies is almost always fatal in humans if untreated.

Symptoms in people include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort.

Anyone in the area who has been exposed is asked to call the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770.339.4260 and ask for the epidemiologist on call.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sneaker consignment shop closed after $50k robbery, but clients think owners are stealing from them Culture Atlanta, which was inside Cumberland Mall, posted surveillance video that appeared to show a robbery. Just days later, the store is now completely empty

©2023 Cox Media Group