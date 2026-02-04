DeKalb County water officials investigating pressure concerns in Avondale Estates, Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After complaints came in to county officials from residents of Decatur and Avondale Estates, the Department of Watershed Management is investigating water pressure issues.

According to county officials, low water pressure in both Decatur and Avondale Estates was reported by residents, so staff are working to determine if there may be possible water main breaks in the area.

So far, no breaks have been confirmed in the system, officials said Tuesday.

"Extremely cold temperatures can impact infrastructure beyond county-owned systems, including service lines owned by customers that serve homes, apartment communities, and businesses. Residents are encouraged to winterize pipes during frigid conditions to help prevent issues," the county said in a statement.

If you are experiencing issues with water pressure, DeKalb County encourages you to report them by emailing the county here or by calling 770-270-6243.

