Cook Like a Pro Takes on Fish, Fresh Herbs and Flavorful Garlic

ATLANTA - WSB Now's original digital series Cook Like a Pro is must-enjoy programming for anyone who wants to know professional chef secrets for making great meals and entertaining with ease. Produced in Atlanta, the show taps into the expert skills of Kroger's own Chef John Szymanski, a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Johnson & Wale University. Chef John is a certified Executive Chef and Certified Executive Chef Administrator with the American Culinary Federation.
In the third edition of Cook Like a Pro, Chef John teams up with host Lane Carlock for an amazing Fish En Papiotte recipe - a quick dinner you can bake in the oven or make on the grill. Chef John also talks about using and storing fresh herbs that are in season right now. Plus, the show provides a break down on garlic and whether you should buy it chopped or use it fresh.
Cook Like a Pro airs daily on WSB Now, which can be downloaded for free on your Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV or other streaming device. You can also view WSB Now inside the WSB News app on Android and Apple devices.
