From jewelry to appliances, Repair Cafe puts broken items back together for free

ATLANTA — Volunteers at a local Repair Cafe are helping community members fix their broken items for free, from jewelry to kitchen appliances.

The Repair Cafe initiative allows residents to bring in items that need fixing, instead of them ending up in landfill.

“She fixed it for free,” said Sharon McIntosh, who had a pendant repaired at the event.

Ari Holt, another customer, expressed gratitude after her earrings, which broke in the washing machine, were repaired.

“I would have probably thrown them away or they would have been, you know, stuffed in a drawer for years,” she said.

Gwen Smith, Executive Director of CHARRS, emphasized the importance of changing mindsets.

“The first thought should be, can I repair this?” she said.

The Repair Cafe not only helps reduce waste but also builds community skills.

“You also begin to know, who has what skills in the neighborhood,” Smith explained. “And each of your neighbors can begin to increase their skills on learning how to fix things.”

Holt shared her experience of learning and helping others.

“I definitely have built my confidence in repairing things for myself through this experience,” she said.

Repair Cafes like this one encourage sustainable practices and community engagement, offering a space where neighbors can learn from each other while reducing waste.

If you are interested in attending a Repair Cafe or starting one yourself, you can go to Repair Café - Fix Your Broken Items

