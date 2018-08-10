0 Clayton County rolls out new, custom-built firetruck that cost $900K

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Emergency Services will soon have a new truck when it responds to fire emergencies.

The truck, called the Pierce Ascendant 110-foot aerial platform truck, cost $900,000 and is the first of its kind in Georgia.

It's a big deal for those who worked to make it a reality in Clayton.

"It's a shorter truck, it's a lighter truck, but it's a stronger ladder. So we get the best of a big truck all wrapped up in a smaller, more maneuverable package," Landry Merikson, the director of Clayton County Emergency Management, told Channel 2.

The truck will be front and center at fires, accidents, rescues and other emergency situations. It is custom built just for Clayton County and can hold up to six people.

"Of course it gives us the ability to reach things about 105-110 feet away from us. The platform gives the safety to perform ladder operations," Merikson said.

The director also says cameras on the firetruck will help the crew see what's going on down both sides of the truck and make sure no cars are in the way during response situations.

"It's safer for our employees, it allows us to provide a better response to our citizens and faster response for our citizens," Merikson said.

The new firetruck should be in service and on the road within next three weeks.

