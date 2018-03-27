0 Travel e-Scapes: March 27, 2018

DESTINATION & DEAL OF THE DAY: Miami

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$104 Miami, or $52 each way

Valid daily from April 3

Finish trips on or before August 21

Rates are $68 most days through October 31

Valid on American, nonstop



TRAVEL TIPS & TIDBITS

Free Stopover Options

Several airlines invite travelers to stopover in the home country free before continuing to the final destination. And many have introduced free packages and tours while on the stop (24 or more hours).

Airfarewatchdog has put together a list of airline choices with the perks:

TAP Portugal / Stopover City: Lisbon or Porto: Stay up to five nights at no extra cost on the “Portugal Stopover”. The airline partners with local restaurants that offer a free bottle of Portuguese wine and special rates at hotels.

Icelandair / Stopover City: Reykjavik: Stopover for up to seven nights. The carrier offers a “Buddy” program pairing travelers with an Icelandair employee to show them around Iceland for a day based on their interests.

WOW air / Stopover City: Reykjavik: Stopovers are only available on round-trip reservations on transatlantic flights.

Turkish Airlines / Stopover City: Istanbul: International transit passenger that only have a layover of 6 to 24 hours are offered free city tours throughout the day by Touristanbul a service provided by Turkish Airlines. Longer stays (more than 20 hours) include a hotel stay .

Qatar Airways / Stopover City: Doha: A visa-free +Qatar Stopover program includes a free hotel stay for layovers of 5 to 96-hours.

Emirates / Stopover City: Dubai (Milan, Athens): There are two options for a stopover when booking a round-trip flight. It’s a bit complicated and maybe flight specific depending on stopover city.

Finnair / Stopover City: Helsinki: Stopover for 5 hours or up to 5 days. The carrier will also assist with booking excursions.

Japan Airlines JAL / Stopover City: Tokyo or Osaka: There are a couple of options that a JAL reservation office can assist with.

Singapore Airlines / Stopover City: Singapore: Make it a simple stopover or a turnkey stopover experience with a Stopover Holiday package with discounted rates on hotels, attractions and free transfers to/from the airport.

Copa Airlines / Stopover City: Panama City: To qualify, tickets must be purchased through the Copa Reservations Sales office to confirm that the fare is layover eligible.

For additional details on how to book a stopover, visit Airfarewatchdog .

Travel News

Priceline no longer offers “Name Your Own Price” rental cars – once the best source for savings. Instead, Priceline will offer Express Deals for rental wheels with prices clearly shown before a booking is confirmed.

For now, travelers can still name their own price for a hotel room. Express deals on hotels can save up to 40%.

Hotwire, one of Priceline’s biggest competitors, has Hot Rate opaque deals for hotels, rental cars and airfares. For hotels, pick the quality, amenities and area that are right for you. The hotel name is revealed only after completing a nonrefundable booking.

Hotwire’s Hot Rate airfare deals are offered on select routes and times of the day. Details, including the airline, are revealed only after booking.

Savings tip: For rental car deals, try AutoSlash . Forward your booking confirmation and AutoSlash constantly checks for lower rates before the pick-up date. If a cheaper price is found, AutoSlash notifies you to rebook. Typically there is no prepayment required unless the deal they find requires it (rare).

SPECIAL DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OFFERS

Airfare offers – ones with a ticket-by date – and deals with our suggestion to HURRY! can expire at any time. Heed Clark’s advice: Buy that great airfare deal – and then figure out a reason to go there! Eventually, you’ll see the world at a fraction of the normal price!

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$78 Orlando, or $39 each way

Valid April 10-24

$98-$118, or from $49 each way

Valid April 28 through October 27 on JetBlue, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$118 Denver, or $59 each way

Valid daily from April 10-May 10

Rates are $79-$109 June through August

Valid on Frontier, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$158 Salt Lake City, or $79 each way

Travel Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday from April 11

Finish trips on or before May 25

Valid on Frontier, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta:

$456 Amsterdam or Milan

Depart May 1-June 6

A 7-night minimum stay required

Finish trips on or before June 21

Valid on Air Canada/United

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta:

$686 Rome

Depart from April 24 and finish trips by May 30

A 7-night minimum stay required

Valid midweek on United via Newark

__________

Deals from other U.S. gateway airports:

HURRY! Round-trip from NYC:

$429-$473 New York – Rome

Depart April 24-May 28

Finish trips on or before June 14

Or depart from August 5 through January 23

A 7-night minimum stay required

Valid on Iberia or American

How do you find these great airfare deals? Visit Clark’s Atlanta Travel Tips page for a step-by-step search and booking guide.

NOTE: Airline fees can and often do exceed the cost of your flight! Additional charges now apply to budget and sale rates on most airlines for a carry-on bag, checked baggage and advance seat assignments. The least expensive fees are charged when these options are purchased during the ticket booking process. Fees climb higher after flights are reserved and even higher when adding these options at airport check-in. Kayak offers the most up-to-date Fees Chart for all domestic and international airlines.

SPECIAL HOTEL & RESORT OFFERS

Destin Deal

The Henderson now offers new family-friendly accommodation offering called The Lofts, exclusive villa-style accommodations overlooking the resort’s pools and the sugar-white sand beaches and emerald waters of Destin. The 36 one- and two-bedroom villas are located in a four-story building with underground parking, The Lofts range from 700-1,280 square feet of living space, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, Smarts TVs, and washers and dryers. Select units also feature private balconies.

All guests of The Lofts enjoy valet parking, passes to Henderson Beach State Park , beach cruiser bicycles, golf bag storage, concierge/shuttle service, Wi-Fi, unlimited local and 800 calls, and daily housekeeping turndown service. Guests can also enjoy access to panoramic views at Horizons Bar, The Henderson’s rooftop terrace, daily watersport activities, Sprinkles ice cream parlor, Poppy’s Kids Club and children’s programs.

Situated adjacent to a 200-acre coastal nature preserve, The Henderson is the first luxury resort to open on Florida’s Gulf Coast in a generation. Guests of The Lofts have priority access to all the resort’s amenities, including the nature-inspired Salamander Spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, Gulf-to-table cuisine at Primrose Restaurant, two pools with a lazy river and private beach access.

Rates start at $245 per night or $1,700 per week.

Book a stay by April 11 to receive an introductory discount of 25% on weekly stays through the end of the year (blackout dates: March 30-April 9; June 23-August 12).

Rocky Mountain High

The Broadmoor of Colorado Springs is celebrating its 100th birthday with the Centennial Celebration Package . Included are classic accommodations, sparkling wine and a house-made candy nut tin during the first night’s turndown service, a $60 breakfast credit per night, and a copy of The Broadmoor Story pictorial history book. Rates start from $190 per person, per night for stays through April, November and December. Mention code Washingtonian to receive a room upgrade.

Spring Break rates start from $125 per person, per night through April, include golf green fee discounts, kids eat free and more.

Amenities include several pools and an 18-hole golf course, plus a spa and tennis courts. Activities include art and fitness classes, as well as rock-climbing and fly fishing. Onsite are 10 restaurants and 10 cafes including the Penrose Room, Colorado’s only Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond restaurant.

On the shores of man-made Cheyenne Lake, this luxury resort is 11 miles from the Colorado Springs Airport and 2 miles from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Travel e-Scapes is brought to you by Clara Bosonetto, Team Clark Travel Editor. Follow Clara on Twitter .

Looking for more deals?

View all current airfare offers at Clark’s Atlanta Travel Deals page or the National Travel Deals page.

Get the first word on limited seat sales. Follow us on Social:

Like Clark Smart Travel on Facebook

Follow @Clark_Travel on Twitter

Clark.com