These are the quietest seats on an airplane

If you’re the type of person who likes to sit back and relax while flying, here’s a travel secret you’ll want to know about!
How to get some peace and quiet on your next flight
The folks at JetBlue shared a tip on Facebook (video below) that can help make your flying experience more relaxing no matter what airline you fly, especially on those longer trips.
A JetBlue pilot said the quietest seats on an airplane are forward of the wings because the engines are located under the wings.
“Sitting in the front of the wing is like being behind a speaker. All of the sounds of the engine and disturbed air are projected away from you,” the pilot said.
For a more peaceful ride, he suggests that you snag a seat in the front of the cabin.
Keep in mind that those seats can be the most expensive ones, but this tip can be useful if you’re flying on an airline like Southwest that doesn’t have assigned seats.
