0 Recall: Stella Artois beer bottles could contain pieces of glass

A popular beer is being recalled in the United States due to the possibility of glass particles in the bottles, the company said this week. Stella Artois, which is distributed by Anheuser-Busch, blamed the issue on one of its bottlers.

“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” the company said in a tweet Monday. “As a result of a glass packaging flaw from one of our 3rd party suppliers, we are issuing a voluntary recall.”

The recall impacts only Stella packages containing 11.2-ounce (330-ml) bottles, including 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, singles in “Best of Belgium” multi-packs sold in both the United States and Canada, as well as the U.S.-sold Légère 6-packs and 12-packs.

Stella said that although it is believed that less than 1% of the number of glass bottles sold in North America each year are affected, the recall is a precautionary measure. As a result, “Consumers are advised not to consume or allow others to consume the potentially-affected product,” the company said.

Here’s what to do if you may have bought recalled Stella Artois beer

Stella is encouraging customers to find out if any of their recent purchases have been affected by visiting this site. You’ll be prompted to enter your birth date since you must be age 21 to consumer alcohol.

You’ll then be taken to a page where you can enter some information found on the beer bottles, such as the Best Before Date, the Package Code, Time Stamp and Package Type.

If you believe that you have a Stella bottle impacted by this recall, you’re eligible for a reimbursement, the company said.

Stella has set up a recall hotline to address any related concerns at 1-855-215-5824. Customers can call seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

