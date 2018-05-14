0 New $40/month unlimited cell phone plan runs on Verizon's network

If you’re looking to lower your cell phone bill, how would you like an unlimited plan on Verizon’s #1 wireless network for about half the price? That’s what a startup called Visible is promising.

The low-cost cell phone provider is offering unlimited data, messages and minutes in the U.S. for just $40 a month.

Visible: Cell phone service from Verizon for less

When you think about the fact that Verizon charges $75 to $85 a month for a single line of unlimited service before taxes and fees, that’s a really big savings.

Visible, which is owned by Verizon but operates independently, gives you the same network for about half the price!

There are a few things that could make switching to Visible a bit more challenging. For now, you need an invite code to sign up. You can get on the list at bevisible.com.

Also, you can only bring certain unlocked iPhones to the network at this point. Android users, stay tuned…

Visible’s website says that download speeds are limited to 5 Mbps, but you won’t be slowed down based on your data usage — only when the network gets congested:

We’re built for life on the go, so instead of giving you extra speed you don’t need (and making you pay for it), you get unlimited data at speeds up to 5 Mbps. That means video will typically stream at a resolution of 480p, nice and crisp on your phone. Here are some more details about what 5 Mbps will mean for you: • Streaming Video: 1-3 Mbps • Video Chatting: 1-2 Mbps • Scrolling through your social feeds: 1 Mbps • Streaming Audio: 0.5 Mbps Heads up: when the network gets congested your data could slow up for a bit. Take a breath. It’ll pass.

To keep costs down, Visible has no physical stores. Everything is done through the app, including paying your monthly bill. Customer service is only available via chat, text and social media.

