Job alert: These 10 companies are hiring like crazy in June

If you’re looking to make a career change, this summer is a great time to get your resume together and start applying for new jobs.
Experts at the job search website Glassdoor say the 2018 job market is the strongest it has been in a generation — with a low unemployment rate of 3.8% in May.
Companies in the health care, tech, retail and other leading industries are ready to hire workers with the right skills. They’re offering competitive salaries, cool benefits and flexible schedules to recruit top talent.
Here are 10 of the companies that Glassdoor says are hiring like crazy in June:
1. Chewy
- Open positions: Fulfillment Specialist, Forklift Operator, Senior Operations Manager, Senior Software Engineer, Quality Engineer, Customer Service Representative, Product Manager, Pricing, Military Veterans, Operation Management, Warehouse Worker, Human Resources Business Partner & more
- Locations: Sparks, NV; Boston, MA; Clayton, IN; Dallas, TX; Dania Beach, FL; Hollywood, FL; Mechanicsburg, PA; Louisville, KY; Ocala, FL; Wilkes-Barre, PA & more
2. Accenture
- Open positions: Oracle Cloud HCM Technical Lead, Customer Accounts Representative, Workday HCM Senior Manager, JavaScript-Node Developer, Customer Service Team Lead, Big Data Consultant, Healthcare Public Sector Cloud Advisory Manager & more
- Locations: Bethesda, MD; Austin, TX; San Jose, CA; Seattle, WA; New York, NY; Atlanta, GA; Ontario, CA; Washington, DC & more
3. L’Oreal
- Open positions: Sales Representative, Sr. Chemist for Fast Beauty Innovation, VP of End-to-End Operations, Plant Hygienist, Manager of Real Estate Projects, Senior Manager of Packaging Innovation, Senior Planning Architect, Key Holder, Director of Product Design & more
-
Locations: New York, NY; Auvergne, AR; Grand Junction, CO; Fr Settlement, LA; Sicily, IL; Marche, AR & more
4. Amazon
- Open positions: Prime Now Associate, Part-Time Sortation Associate, Full-Time Warehouse Associate, Seasonal Sortation Associate, Fresh Warehouse Associate, Area Manager & more
- Locations: West Valley City, UT; San Antonio, TX; Tracy, CA; Mundelein, IL; Jacksonville, FL; Baltimore, MD; Bethpage, NY; Kent, WA & more
5. CKE Restaurants
- Open positions: Crew Person, General Manager in Training, Shift Leader, Real Estate Manager, Manager, Executive Assistant, Restaurant Profitability Coach, Director of Audit, IT Manager & more
- Locations: Nashville, TN; Lavonia, GA; Anaheim, CA; Franklin, TN; Los Angeles, CA; Spartanburg, SC; Hobbs, NM; Anderson, SC & more
6. FedEx
- Open positions: Admin Support, Retail Customer Service Associate, Driver Apprentice, Team Leader Part-Time, Freight Handler Part-Time, Service Center Support, Account Executive Market Development, Store Manager, Forklift Operator & more
-
Locations: Memphis, TN; Chicago, IL; Collierville, TN; Colorado Springs, CO; Dallas, TX; Harrison, AR; Windsor Locks, CT: Salt Lake City, UT & more
7. ATI Physical Therapy
- Open positions: Occupational Health RN, Billing Specialist, Physical Therapist Assistant, Rehab Technician, Clinical Assistant, Outreach Athletic Trainer, Exercise Specialist, Senior Accountant, Driver & more
- Locations: Hyattsville, MD; Las Vegas, NV; Wilmington, DE; Waldorf, MD; Algonquin, IL; Madisonville, KY; Monroe, MI; Plano, TX; Bolingbrook, IL & more
8. Arrow Exterminators
- Open positions: Inside Sales, Customer Care Coordinator, Pest Control Technician, Corporate Administrative Assistant, Outside Sales Professional, Branch Manager, Accounts Collection Coordinator, Office Manager & more
- Locations: Maryville, TN; Columbus, GA; Decatur, TX; Franklin, TN; Spartanburg, SC; Lynbrook, NY; Atlanta, GA & more
9. Protiviti
- Open positions: Interns, Regulatory Manager, IT Audit Senior Consultant, Mergers & Acquisitions Senior Manager, Technology Consulting Security & Privacy Senior Consultant, Internal Audit Healthcare Manager, Risk & Compliance – Regulatory Manager & more
- Locations: San Francisco, CA; Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Los Angeles, CA; Seattle, WA; New York, NY & more
10. Northrop Grumman
- Open positions: Embedded Software Engineer, Senior DevOps Systems Administrator, Cloud Administrator, Program Cost Schedule & Control Analyst, Front-End Web Developer, Cyber Information Systems Security Analyst & more
- Locations: Chantilly, VA; Annapolis Junction, MD; Sierra Vista, AZ; Falls Church, VA & more
Give your resume a makeover
To advance to the interview stage, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and update it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.
Does your resume look anything like the one on the left? Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to resume success in 2018!
