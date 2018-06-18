  • How to make easy money on your work commute with Wrapify

    By: Beth Marcinko

    Updated:

    Our radio producer Joel has turned his commute into cash with the Wrapify app! Wrapify is a company that pays you to wrap your car in advertising for their clients.

    Make money while you drive with Wrapify

    The Wrapify app matches you to ad campaigns based on your driving patterns. Joel explained the steps:

    Watch the video

    1. Download the Wrapify app and set up your account
    2. Wrapify will track your driving for a period of time
    3. They will let you know if you are eligible for a campaign — it may take a few weeks for them to determine your campaign
    4. They’ll set you up with an appointment to get the ad placed on your car — you’ll have to leave it at a body shop for a day while it’s applied
    5. You pick up your car and drive your normal routes — you can track how much cash you’re making in the app

    It may be slightly inconvenient to leave your car all day to get wrapped, but Wrapify will reimburse you for a Lyft or Uber to from and back to their facility.

    Another thing you’ll want to keep in mind: You’ll have to be connected to your car via Bluetooth for them to track your driving. If you don’t have this capability, you may not be eligible.

    If you try this, let us know how it works out for you!

    More Clark.com stories you may like: 

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    How to make easy money on your work commute with Wrapify

  • Headline Goes Here

    10 cities with the highest student loan balances

  • Headline Goes Here

    Insurance switcheroo: Some insurers rely on others to underwrite their policies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Traditional vs online banks: This chart shows how $5,000 can grow over 10 years

  • Headline Goes Here

    Credit Freeze Guide: The best way to protect yourself against identity theft