Costco vs. Sam's Club razor comparison: Clark puts them to the test!

Warehouse clubs Costco and Sam’s Club both sell their own private-label razors, but which one provides the best shave? Money expert Clark Howard wanted to find out!

The Member’s Mark razor from Sam’s Club has been around for a while and Clark is already a big fan.

Costco Kirkland Signature vs. Sam’s Club Member’s Mark: Which store brand razor is best?

Now, after Costco started selling its own razors earlier this year under the Kirkland Signature brand, Clark decided that it was time to do a comparison.

Before we get to his review, here’s what you need to know about the razors…

Non-slip grip handle

14 cartridges

3 precision blades

Online price: $19.99 ($1.43 each)

Easy-to-grip ergonomic handle

17 cartridges

6 blades and 1 trimmer blade

Online price: $24.48 ($1.44 each)

Clark Howard’s razor review: Costco vs. Sam’s Club

According to Clark, Gillette used to have a near monopoly on shaving before subscription services like Dollar Shave Club and Harry’s came along with lower prices on great razors.

He says the Costco and Sam’s Club razors are also affordable options — both less than $1.50 per cartridge.

But what really matters is the quality of the shave. Clark used the Sam’s Club razor on one side of his face and the Costco razor on the other to see if he could pick a favorite.

“You couldn’t ask for a better shave,” Clark said about his experience with the Sam’s Club razor.

He tried the Costco razor and was also impressed. “I like the Sam’s Club Member’s Mark slightly better than the Costco Kirkland Signature, but they were both fantastic and they’re both a great deal.”

Want to stretch your dollar even further? Learn how Clark made a disposable razor last an entire year.

Watch Clark’s full review of the Costco and Sam’s Club razors by clicking on the video at the top of this article, and leave your own razor review in the comments below!

