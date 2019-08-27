0 Channel 2 antenna viewers need to rescan to keep our signal. Here's how.

ATLANTA - WSB-TV announced today that it is moving frequencies on September 6th 2019 at 9:00 a.m. and viewers who watch TV for free with an over the air antenna must rescan their TVs to continue watching the station. Rescanning is when a TV finds all of the available channels in an area.

Viewers do not need to purchase new equipment or services, and those who watch WSB-TV through a cable or satellite service do not need to rescan – your service provider will do it for you.



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held an auction of broadcast airwaves to provide more channels for wireless internet broadband services. As a result, the FCC is requiring this station and nearly 1,000 others nationwide to move to new frequencies to make room for wireless internet services. In addition to WSB-TV, other stations in market are also moving frequencies. Viewers can go to https://www.tvanswers.org/default.asp for more information.



"We've been a part of this community for more than 70 years, and we know that our viewers rely on us for critical breaking news and severe weather alerts, along with the very best in sports and entertainment. That's not going to change," said Paul Briggs, vice president of content & broadcast operations at WSB-TV.



"Our goal is to make this transition as easy as possible on our viewers to ensure they can keep watching the programs they love, such as Channel 2 Action News, ABC programming and Entertainment Tonight. And, if they haven't rescanned their TVs recently, they may discover TV channels they didn't even know they were missing."

TV stations must move frequencies at different times as required by the FCC. This means viewers who use an antenna may have to rescan their TV sets more than once.



To rescan on September 6th select "scan" or "autotune" on the TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on the remote control. This move is happening behind the scenes, so the channel number viewers know will not change.



Plan to rescan and stay tuned to WSB-TV for more information. Additionally, TVAnswers.org, a viewer resource provided by the National Association of Broadcasters, features the latest news and information on station changes nationwide. At TVAnswers.org, viewers can also sign up for mobile alerts and email updates to stay up-to-date on TV station changes.



Viewers can also call the Federal Communication Commission's consumer hotline at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press "6" to speak to a help desk representative. The call center is staffed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Eastern time, seven days a week. This is a government call center not affiliated with TVAnswers.org.

