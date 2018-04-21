Verne Troyer, famous for his role as Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" comedies, died Saturday.
He was just 49 years old.
Troyer got his start acting at a stuntman, performing as a stunt double for a baby in the movie "Baby's Day Out."
He was cast as Dr. Evil's smaller, more evil protege in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me." He reprised the role in the 2002 sequel "Austin Powers in Goldmember."
