  • Verne Troyer, actor known best as Mini-Me in 'Austin Powers,' dead at 49

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Verne Troyer, famous for his role as Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" comedies, died Saturday.

    He was just 49 years old.

    Troyer got his start acting at a stuntman, performing as a stunt double for a baby in the movie "Baby's Day Out."

    He was cast as Dr. Evil's smaller, more evil protege in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me." He reprised the role in the 2002 sequel "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

    

