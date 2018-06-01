Sears Holdings to close 72 more stores

Sears Holdings plans to close at least 72 more stores in an effort to "streamline the company's operations" and focus on its best performing stores, company officials said Thursday in a news release.
The news came one day after the Illinois-based company, which owns Sears and Kmart, announced a $424 million first-quarter loss.
>> PREVIOUSLY: Sears selling 16 stores in online auction
Update 3:25 p.m. EDT May 31: The company on Thursday afternoon released a list of 63 stores in almost 30 states that are slated to be closed. Nine other stores "are being evaluated further," officials said. Liquidation sales will begin as early as June 14 at the stores that are being closed.
The company released the following list of to-be closed stores:
Arizona:
Sears: 10001 N Metro Parkway West, Phoenix, Arizona
California:
Kmart: 910 North China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest, California
Sears: 100 S Puente Hills Mall, City Industry, California
Colorado:
Kmart: 9881 W 58Th Avenue, Arvada, Colorado
Florida:
Kmart: 5400 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, Florida
Sears: 7902 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa, Florida
Sears: 320 Towne Center Circle, Sanford, Florida
Georgia:
Sears: 2201 Henderson Mill Road N.E., Atlanta, Georgia
Sears: 1300 Southlake Mall, Morrow, Georgia
Sears: 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, Georgia
Hawaii:
Kmart: 4303 Nawiliwili Road, Lihue, HI
Iowa:
Kmart: 2535 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa
Sears: 320 W Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa
Illinois:
Kmart: 5909 E State Street, Rockford, Illinois
Sears: #2 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, Illinois
Sears: #2 Fox Valley Center, Aurora, Illinois
Sears: 6136 W Grand Avenue, Gurnee, Illinois
Sears: 104 West White Oaks Mall, Springfield, Illinois
Indiana:
Sears: 2415 Sagamore Pkwy S, Lafayette, Indiana
Sears: 40 Muncie Mall, Muncie, Indiana
Sears: 6020 E 82Nd Street, Indianapolis, Indiana
Kansas:
Sears: 1781 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, Kansas
Louisiana:
Kmart: 4070 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana
Sears: Alexandria Mall, Alexandria, Louisiana
Massachusetts:
Sears: Hwys 114 & 128, Peabody, Massachusetts
Sears: Eastfield Mall, Springfield, Massachusetts
Michigan:
Sears: 3191 S Linden Road, Flint, Michigan
Sears: 18900 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan
Sears: 14100 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, Michigan
Sears: 1212 S Airport Road W, Traverse City, Michigan
Minnesota:
Kmart: 215 North Central Avenue, Duluth, Minnesota
Sears: Shingle Creek Crossing, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota
Sears: Miller Hill Mall, Duluth, Minnesota
Missouri:
Sears: 250 S County Center Way, St. Louis, Missouri
Sears: #1 Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, Missouri
Mississippi:
Sears: 1000 Turtle Creek Drive Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Montana:
Sears: 1515 Grand Avenue, Billings, Montana
New Jersey:
Kmart: 24 34 Barbour Avenue, Passaic/Clifton, New Jersey
Sears: 300 Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville, New Jersey
Sears: 2341 Rt 66, Ocean, New Jersey
Sears: 2501 Mt Holly Road, Burlington, New Jersey
New Mexico:
Kmart: 2100 Carlisle Avenue, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Sears: 10000 Coors Bypass N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico
New York:
Kmart: 1000 Montauk Highway West, Babylon, New York
Kmart: 25301 Rockaway Blvd, Rosedale, New York
Sears: 3649 Erie Blvd E, De Witt/Syracuse, New York
North Dakota:
Sears: 2800 S Columbia Road, Grand Forks, North Dakota
Ohio:
Sears: 2400 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio
Sears: 17271 Southpark Center, Strongsville, Ohio
Oregon:
Kmart: 12350 N E Sandy Blvd, Portland, Oregon
Pennsylvania:
Kmart: 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Latrobe, Pennsylvania
Sears: 300 S Hills Village, Pittsburgh/South Hills, Pennsylvania
Sears: 1000 Robinson Center Drive, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
South Carolina:
Sears: 205 W Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina
Sears: 3101 N Main Street, Anderson, South Carolina
South Dakota:
Sears: 3400 Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Tennessee:
Sears: 2931 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee
Texas:
Kmart: 5000 San Dario, Laredo, Texas
Sears: 2401 S Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, Texas
Sears: 1800 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, Texas
Sears: 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, Cedar Park, Texas
Sears: Golden Triangle Mall, Denton, Texas
Washington:
Sears: 4502 S Steele Street, Tacoma, Washington
Original report: According to the AP, the retailer “has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning profits, and 72 of those locations will be shuttered down.” The closings are slated to start in the “near future” and end by early November, USA Today reported.
>> PREVIOUSLY: Sears Holdings announces plans to close over 100 Kmart and Sears stores across the country
More details, including the list of stores, will be released later Thursday, USA Today reported.
Please return for updates.
