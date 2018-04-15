  • Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, the office of former President George H.W. Bush confirmed Sunday.

    Bush, 92, has been suffering for some time and made several visits to the hospital in the past year while battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and congestive heart failure.

    A family spokesman said Bush will not more medical treatment and will focus on "comfort care."

