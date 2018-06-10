North Korea summit: Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore ahead of historic meeting with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has landed in Singapore for Tuesday's highly anticipated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
>> Trump says he won't back G-7 statement, slams Trudeau; Merkel shares tense photo
According to The Associated Press, Kim was believed to be on a jet that arrived at Changi airport Sunday afternoon. Video from the scene "showed a large convoy of vehicles, including several black Mercedes Benzes, with a heavy police guard leaving the airport," the Washington Post reported.
Kim Jong Un has arrived in Singapore for his summit with President Trump pic.twitter.com/42qGZ3PyDy— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 10, 2018
Just after 3 a.m. EDT Sunday, Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore's minister for foreign affairs, shared a photo confirming Kim's arrival.
"Welcomed Chairman Kim Jong Un, who has just arrived in Singapore," Balakrishnan wrote.
Welcomed Chairman Kim Jong Un, who has just arrived in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/ZLK4ouIejx— Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) June 10, 2018
Although the summit's original goal was the denuclearization of North Korea, "the talks have been portrayed by Trump in recent days more as a get-to-know meeting," the AP reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}