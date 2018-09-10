Miss New York crowned Miss America Sunday night

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Miss New York was crowned Miss America Sunday night.
Nia Franklin beat a field of 51 contestants to win the 98th Miss America pageant.This year marked the first without a swimsuit competition. It was replaced with onstage interviews.
And behind the scenes, a revolt was under way among most of the Miss America state organizations who demand that national chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper resign.
The outgoing Miss America, Cara Mund, says the two have bullied and silenced her, claims that the women deny.
