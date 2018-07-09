0 Live updates: 5 evacuated from Thai cave in mission to rescue soccer team, coach

MAE SAI, Thailand - Five boys have been evacuated from a cave in northern Thailand as a rescue mission continues to save a Thai youth soccer team and coach trapped since June 23.

Here are the latest updates:

6:30 a.m.: ABC News confirms a fifth boy has been rescued from the cave.

Update 4:08 a.m. EDT July 9: The Guardian reported the following key updates from the press briefing with Chiang Rai’s acting governor, Narongsak Osatanakorn:

The boys rescued Sunday are OK and are already asking to eat basil with chicken.

Law enforcement officials are complaining about journalists listening to the police radio and flying a drone above the rescue site.

Authorities may let the rescued boys’ parents see them through a “glass room.”

Monday’s rescue mission resumed at 11 a.m. local time (12 a.m. EDT).

Officials said rain Sunday “did not affect water levels inside the cave.”

The boys being rescued first are “the perfect ones, the most ready ones.”

Officials “hope to hear good news in the next few hours.”

"The water level is not worrisome and operation on the top is continued." Yesterday's rain did not affect water levels inside the cave #thamluangcave @sloumarsh — michael safi (@safimichael) July 9, 2018

Update 3:44 a.m. EDT July 9: According to the Guardian, Thai officials say divers have resumed the rescue mission to evacuate the trapped boys. Officials are expected to give a press briefing shortly.

today’s first press briefing starting now. 🎤 #ThaiCaveRescue — Jacob Goldberg (@yayqe) July 9, 2018

Update 2:12 a.m. EDT July 9: Thai officials still have not held their daily press conference about Monday’s rescue operations, the Guardian is reporting.

Officials said earlier Monday that divers will need “several hours” to “place more air canisters along the underwater route” before resuming the mission, according to the newspaper.

Jacob Goldberg, a reporter at the scene, tweeted that a helicopter and ambulance appeared to be heading to the rescue site.

and an ambulance just drove by. — Jacob Goldberg (@yayqe) July 9, 2018

He also reported heavy rain in the area.

and now it’s starting to rain a lot. pic.twitter.com/vBKTAEhsAT — Jacob Goldberg (@yayqe) July 9, 2018

Update 10:15 p.m. EDT July 8: After heavy rains poured throughout the night, the next phase of the rescue mission could begin within a 10-hour window Monday morning, according to The Associated Press.

It is still unclear how the monsoon rains affected water levels inside the cave where eight boys and their coach remain trapped.

A 60 percent chance of rain is forecast for Monday, Thailand’s Meteorological Department said.

Elon Musk posted video Sunday evening of a test of a child-size submersible that could be used for the rescue mission.

If successful the sub would be flown 17 hours to Thailand.

Update, 10:20 a.m. EDT, July 8: Narongsak Osotthanakorn, Chiang Rai’s governor who is heading the cave rescue, said the next phase of the rescue operation will begin in 10 to 20 hours, The Associated Press reported.

4 boys now out of #ThaiCaveRescue Ambulances with 3rd & 4th boy just passed my position. They came out 12 minutes apart. First two being treated in hospital. It’s going faster & (so far) better than expected. But it’s still a dangerous operation. — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) July 8, 2018

Update, 9:56 a.m. EDT July 8: Four boys evacuated from the cave “are safely in doctors’ hands,” Narongsak Osotthanakorn, Chiang Rai’s governor, said at a news conference.

The boys were wearing full face masks, the governor said.

Update 9:02 a.m. Thai navy SEALS said four soccer team members have been removed from the cave, according to The Associated Press.

Update 8:42 a.m. EDT July 8: "Two kids are out. They are currently at the field hospital near the cave," said Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai's health department and part of the rescue team, according to an NBC News report.

"We are giving them a physical examination. They have not been moved to Chiang Rai hospital yet," Tossathep told Reuters.

Update 8:04 a.m. EDT July 8: Two boys have been rescued from the cave, NBC News and Reuters are reporting.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that an ambulance was seen leaving the cave rescue site.

Ambulance leaves cave headed to awaiting helicopters @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/5Gt9aErYXz — Samantha Brett (@samanthabrett) July 8, 2018

Update 5:53 a.m. EDT July 8: The first of four groups of boys should be making the journey toward the cave’s mouth, according to the Guardian.

Officials said two rescue divers will lead each of the boys through the cave using rope, the newspaper reported. The boys will wear face masks.

Thai government releases graphic about #thamluangcaverescue . Full face masks; 2 divers accompanying 1 boy; guided by rope. When facing a very narrow path, they will release the tank from back and slowly roll tank & guide the boy through. They walk from Chamber 3 to mouth of cave pic.twitter.com/pLUKa8lHfd — Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) July 8, 2018

Meanwhile, officials appeared to be testing an idea similar to one proposed by SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk.

Not Space-X. But a Thai version of ⁦@elonmusk⁩ idea of an air-filled tube for trapped boys to get out, being tested near #Thamluangcave pic.twitter.com/udsKAdHLgY — Jonathan Head (@pakhead) July 8, 2018

Some good feedback from cave experts in Thailand. Iterating with them on an escape pod design that might be safe enough to try. Also building an inflatable tube with airlocks. Less likely to work, given tricky contours, but great if it does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2018

Update 1:03 a.m. EDT July 8: Chiang Rai’s acting governor, Narongsak Osatanakorn, said five divers from Thailand and 13 from other countries are participating in the rescue mission, the AP reported.

The rescuers began the operation, which officials said could take from two to four days, at 10 a.m. Sunday local time (9It' p.m. Saturday EDT).

“As we look at the weather forecast, a storm is coming and torrential rain is expected, then our 100 percent readiness will decrease and we will have to pump the water out again,” Osatanakorn said, according to the Guardian.

The AP reports that “two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted.”

The boys and their families know about the operation and support it, officials said.

“Today is D-Day,” Osatanakorn said.

BREAKING: Thai official says ongoing cave rescue of 12 boys and soccer coach could take 2-4 days — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2018

UPDATE 11:44 p.m. EDT: Thai officials have started a rescue mission to bring a soccer team and its coach trapped in a cave since June 23 to the surface, according to The Associated Press.

BREAKING: Thai governor says operation to bring trapped boys out of cave has begun. — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2018

Original report: Thai authorities asked media to leave the area around the entrance of the cave, fueling speculation that rescue efforts for 12 boys and their soccer coach, who have been trapped in an underground cave since June 23, are ramping up.

Authorities had been working to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains hit the country’s northern region.

The boys, ranging in age from 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach decided to go exploring in the cave after competing in a soccer game. Flooding brought on by the monsoon cut off their escape, preventing rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

The group is trapped in a small chamber 2.5 miles inside the cave network. They have a limited supply of oxygen, CNN reported.

Earlier efforts to pump out water from the cave were thwarted each time there has been a heavy rain.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk sent engineers from two of his companies to Thailand on Friday in an effort to help the government rescue the group.

One rescuer, Sgt. Saman Kunan, a former Thai navy SEAL, died Thursday afternoon after a drop of oxygen levels in the caves. The drop of the oxygen levels was a cause of concern as the level was nearing a potentially dangerous point, CNN reported.

