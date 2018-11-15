Lawyer Michael Avenatti arrested on domestic violence charges

LOS ANGELES - Michael Avenatti has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to multiple media outlets.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Avenatti is awaiting booking but it is unclear where he will be processed.
His arrest was confirmed by the Associated Press.
An official said that Avenatti was taken into custody Wednesday. Police had responded to a domestic violence incident a day earlier and took a report.
TRENDING STORIES:
The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity
The Vermont Democratic Party canceled a weekend appearance by Avenatti following Wednesday's report.
Avenatti has represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her court battle with President Donald Trump.
Avenatti is also mulling a 2020 presidential run.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}