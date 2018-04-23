  • Duchess Kate in 'early stages of labor' at hospital, Kensington Palace says

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LONDON -  

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton, was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in London and is in the “early stages of labor,” Kensington Palace tweeted Monday.

    Please return for updates on this developing story.

