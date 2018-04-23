Duchess Kate in 'early stages of labor' at hospital, Kensington Palace says

LONDON -
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton, was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in London and is in the “early stages of labor,” Kensington Palace tweeted Monday.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.
Please return for updates on this developing story.
