Check your numbers! Saturday Powerball jackpot hits $750M

The numbers in Saturday night's drawing were: 8-12-13-19-27 with Powerball 4 and a Power Play of 3.
The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $750 million after no ticket matched all six numbers Wednesday.
The jackpot is the fourth-largest ever in the U.S. and has an estimated cash payout of $428.6 million.
There hasn’t been a winner in the Powerball game since Aug. 11, so the jackpot has continued to grow, but it’s nowhere near the $1.6 billion jackpot in January 2016 when three winning tickets split the hefty prize.
