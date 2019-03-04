LOS ANGELES - Actor Luke Perry died Monday, days after having a stroke at his home in California.
Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry, 52, died after suffering a massive stroke.
Robinson says Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died.
"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," his publicist said in a statement.
"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," the statement continued.
The actor had been hospitalized since last week.
Paramedics responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles and took a patient to a hospital, the city's fire department said. Public records list the address as Perry's.
Rest in peace, Luke Perry 💔https://t.co/oyLYEgSuTj pic.twitter.com/xTg8W9lXyM— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 4, 2019
Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on "Beverly Hills 90210," which ran from 1990 to 2000.
Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including "The Fifth Element," ''8 Seconds" and "American Strays." He appeared in HBO's prison drama "Oz" and voiced cartoons like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Mortal Kombat." In recent years he starred in the series "Ties That Bind" and "Body of Proof."
The same day he was hospitalized, Fox TV announced that it would be running a six-episode return of "90210" that features most of the original cast, but Perry was not among those announced.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}