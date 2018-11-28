6 killed, including 4 children, in Indiana house fire, fire officials say

LOGANSPORT, Ind. - Six people, including four children, are dead after a house fire broke out early Wednesday in Logansport, Indiana, multiple news outlets are reporting.
Fatalities include 4 children and 2 adults. An adult female and adult male made it out and were transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/CtENyr4zqm— Mitchell Kirk (@PharosMAK) November 28, 2018
According to WTTV and Pharos-Tribune reporter Mitchell Kirk, two other adults were injured and hospitalized after the blaze, which was reported shortly before 2 a.m. The extent of their injuries is unclear. Firefighters weren’t able to save the six others trapped inside.
Cass County Fire Lt. Steve Krispen told WTTV that the Pottawatomie Road home “was 80 percent involved with heavy fire” when authorities arrived.
“It’s pretty humbling when initial dispatch is telling us people are entrapped in the structure, and they’re saying multiple people,” he said.
A Cass County sheriff’s deputy “did not hear smoke alarms” when he arrived at the scene, Kirk tweeted.
WTTV reported that the home was “in a rural, non-hydrated area,” which made it challenging to fight.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire. Officials likely won’t be able to recover the remains until daytime, Krispen said.
Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze pic.twitter.com/ME8OsoZuE3— Mitchell Kirk (@PharosMAK) November 28, 2018
