Read the Civil Rights Bill of 1963

The Civil Rights Bill was sent to the House Rules Committee in Nov. 1963. Chariman Howard Smith, D-Va., refused to grant a rule for the bill's debate on the floor. Smith was a segregationist. He allowed the debt in Jan. 1964 after threat of a discharge petition and pressure from the public. H.R. 7152 was passed by the rules committee on Jan. 30, 1064. The bill passed the house in February by a vote of 290-130.
Read the groundbreaking Civil Rights bill, known as House Resolution 7152. Image embedded from the Library of Congress.
Click here to read the full transcript.
Courtesy: Library of Congress
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}