Black History Month: Mom’s mission to create educational joy leads to ‘Brown Toy Box’

ATLANTA — An Atlanta mom is on a mission for all kids to see themselves in a STEAM — or science, technology, engineering, arts and math —occupation.

In celebration of Black History Month, Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship visited the Brown Toy Box, where the owner is cultivating curiosity.

“The idea for Brown Toy Box really was focused on creating just really joyful experiences around STEM,” said Terry-Nichelle Bradley, the founder of Brown Toy Box.

According to the 2021 census, 8% of workers in STEM occupations were Black.

Those low engagement numbers inspired mother of four Bradley to create a line of toys that introduces all kids to STEAM at an early age.

“There’s absolutely a need and a demand for inclusive toys. I think there’s a need in demand for other voices and other examples of folks that are doing things in STEM and STEAM,” she said.

The brand started in 2021 as a subscription box, then an online store and last year, a brick-and-mortar toy store in downtown Atlanta. And everyone is welcome.

“We have what we call Steam Saturdays. They can come and take part in whatever that steam activity is for the day. And we wanted it to be something that was really accessible to the community,” Bradley said.

Her goal is for kids to see themselves in her toys.

“We want to be able to tap into that thing that ignites the passion around STEAM for these kids,” Bradley said.

