Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Augusta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#25. Hephzibah High School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,072 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C-

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#24. Cross Creek High School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,133 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#23. Academy of Richmond County High School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,141 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#22. Horse Creek Academy

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC

- Enrollment: 1,064 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#21. Westside High School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 999 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#20. Thomson High School

- Location: McDuffie County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 986 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C+

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#19. Harlem High School

- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,223 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#18. McCormick High School

- Location: McCormick County School District, SC

- Enrollment: 188 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#17. Midland Valley High School

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC

- Enrollment: 1,477 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#16. Strom Thurmond High School

- Location: Edgefield County School District, SC

- Enrollment: 748 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#15. Georgia School for Innovation & the Classics

- Location: Hephzibah, GA

- Enrollment: 969 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Burke County High School

- Location: Burke County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,170 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#13. Silver Bluff High School

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC

- Enrollment: 708 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#12. Aiken High School

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC

- Enrollment: 1,195 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#11. Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 477 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#10. Aiken Scholars Academy

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC

- Enrollment: 182 (30:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#9. South Aiken High School

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC

- Enrollment: 1,356 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#8. Fox Creek Charter High School

- Location: South Carolina Public Charter School District, SC

- Enrollment: 644 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#7. Grovetown High School

- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 2,236 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#6. Evans High School

- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,887 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#5. Johnson Magnet

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 637 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#4. North Augusta High School

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC

- Enrollment: 1,719 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#3. Greenbrier High School

- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,801 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#2. Lakeside High School

- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,940 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#1. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 716 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.