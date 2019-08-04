Back to School 2019: Where teachers can get the best discounts

If you need to add to last year’s goods and stock up on household items, school supplies and, hey, even some new teacher attire, be sure to take advantage of retailer back-to-school discounts.
Here are some popular can’t-miss educator discounts:
[RELATED: Back to School: 20 Must-Have Teacher Supplies]
Amazon: Ongoing deals and discounts are currently available under Amazon’s Teacher Savings tab, from school supplies to household items and games.
Barnes & Noble: Weekends this summer starting July 20 through Sept. 15, the retailer is holding Back-to-School Educator Appreciation Days with 25% off most merchandise in stores and online. Barnes & Noble also offers educators year-round 20% discounts on qualifying items. Educators can sign up for the educator discount card at bn.com/educators.
Books-a-Million: Through its educator discount program (booksamillion.com/educators), get 20% off all items purchased in store plus free online shipping.
Dollar General: Get 20% off stationery with valid school ID through Sept. 7.
Michaels: Year-round discount for educators includes 15% off the entire purchase.
Office Depot/Office Max: Through Sept. 28, teachers get 20% back in Rewards on qualifying purchases with coupon (officedepot.com/teachers), valid teacher ID and Rewards number.
This article was written by Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}