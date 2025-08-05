Back 2 School: 5 more districts go back today

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Another five school districts head back for their first day on Tuesday.

Students will return to Calhoun City Schools, Gainesville City Schools, Social Circle City Schools, Forsyth County Schools and Haralson County Schools.

While a state law requiring school districts to ban cellphones in the classroom doesn’t start until next year, a few districts have decided to start this year. That includes Forsyth County, where the Board of Education unanimously approved the change in June.

Elementary and middle school students will be unable to have their phones or other devices out, or powered on, during the school day.

High school students will be able to use phones and other devices during their assigned lunch periods, but at no other time.

