21 Savage announces fourth annual ‘Issa Back 2 School Drive'

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage is giving back again.
On Aug. 4, from noon-6 p.m., the "A Lot" artist will host his fourth annual "Issa Back 2 School Drive" in conjunction with his Leading By Example Foundation, as well as Amazon Music and Momma Flystyle.
During the event at 4525 Glenwood Road, kids will receive free haircuts and hairstyles as well as an assortment of school supplies and school uniforms.
Last year, more than 2,500 DeKalb County students in grades K-12 were outfitted with backpacks, shoes and uniforms though 21 Savage's drive.
"I might rap about a lot of stuff, but that's just a reflection of what I've been through," 21 Savage told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the 2018 event."In real life, everything I do, I want to bring everybody together. I want to give back to the community, help the kids, get them uniforms, books, book bags, everything they need…just do better."
While the rapper endured worldwide publicity earlier this year after being arrested on Super Bowl Sunday for being in the country illegally (he is a U.K. citizen who had overstayed his visa; his deportation hearing is still pending), he has continued to work on music and with his charity.
His "I Am>I Was" tour with fellow Atlanta rapper Da Baby kicked off earlier this month and will wrap Aug. 16 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
This article was written by Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
